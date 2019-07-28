Crisis talks on Iran nuclear deal set to kick off in Vienna

The remaining signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are set to meet in Austria's capital, Vienna, to renew discussions aimed at salvaging the accord in the wake of United States' unilateral exit last year.

Envoys from Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and Iran will take part in Sunday's extraordinary gathering, the European Union's foreign policy service said.

The meeting will "examine issues linked to the implementation of the JCPOA in all its aspects," the EU said, referring to the nuclear deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The landmark agreement, which offered Iran relief from global sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, is in danger of unravelling following Washington's move in May 2018.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has since reimposed punishing sanctions against Tehran, plunging its economy into recession and bringing hardship to ordinary Iranians.

Enriching uranium

The pact's remaining signatories oppose Washington's move but have struggled to protect trade with Iran.

In May, Iran said it would disregard certain limits the deal set on its nuclear programme. After surpassing a cap on stockpiles of enriched uranium, Iran's atomic agency earlier this month said it has also started to enrich uranium to a higher grade than the 3.67 percent set in the JCPOA.

Iran then threatened to take further measures if the remaining parties to the deal, especially European nations, did not help it circumvent the US sanctions, particularly the imposed restrictions on its ability to export oil.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, said all of Tehran's moves were "reversible" within hours if the remaining signatories upheld their commitments.

France, Britian and Germany have set up a special trade channel, known as INSTEX, to help EU members trade with Iran. But Iranian officials say the mechanism does not meet Iran's needs as it does not facilitate oil exports.

Gulf tensions

The US and Iran, meanwhile, came to the brink of a major military confrontation in June after Iranian forces shot down an unmanned US drone. Trump said he called off retaliatory air raids at the last moment because the resulting death toll would have been too high.

Weeks later, on July 18, Trump said a US warship "destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, a claim Tehran has dismissed.

Separately, the US and Saudi Arabia have blamed Iran for multiple suspected attacks on tankers in the Gulf, which Tehran denies.

Frictions between Iran and Britain are also high, after Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps seized a British-flagged tanker with its 23 crew onboard in the Strait of Hormuz.

The move on July 19 came some two weeks after British authorities impounded an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar, citing alleged violations of sanctions on Syria.

On Saturday, Zarif hosted in Tehran his counterpart for Oman, which maintains warm ties with both Iran and the US and has previously been a go-between for the two countries that severed diplomatic relations after the 1979 Iranian revolution.