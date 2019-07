South Africa's government has reassured people living in Cape Town that the army will only be temporarily deployed onto the city's streets.

The move, which is expected to last three months, is aimed at tackling the rising violence in the city's poorest neighbourhoods.

More than 2,000 people have been murdered in the Western Cape Province in the past six months, almost half of them in an area known as the Cape Flats.

Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller reports from Manenberg, Cape Town.