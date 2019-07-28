Calls for Palestinian children in prison to have phone access

Palestinian human rights organisations say last year Israel arrested around 1,000 minors in the occupied territories.

    More than 200 Palestinians under the age of 18 are currently being held in Israeli jails as security detainees or prisoners, according to human rights group B’Tselem.

    According to B’Tselem, most of the children report physical and verbal abuse from the moment of their arrest, as well as coercion and threats during interrogation.

    Around half face charges of throwing stones, which carries a prison sentence of around six months.

    Many are not allowed to have contact with their families, or to see a lawyer.

    Now, the Israeli human rights group, HaMoked, is petitioning the courts for that to change.

    Al Jazeera's Nida Ibrahim reports from Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank.

