USA beat Netherlands to win Women's World Cup

Reigning champions the United States defended their women's World Cup title with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands to help them lift their fourth global trophy.

In a packed stadium in Lyon, France, the US secured their record-extending triumph on Sunday and became only the second nation after Germany to successfully defend the title.

European champions the Netherlands battled throughout and goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal kept out the US for an hour with a series of superb saves in front of 57,900 fans at Groupama Stadium.

The US captain, Megan Rapinoe, who returned to the starting line-up after a hamstring problem ruled her out of the semifinal win over England, netted from the spot on the hour mark and Rose Lavelle's run and pinpoint shot on 69 minutes settled matters.

The US won the title in 1991, 1999 and 2015, as well.

Despite her fine saves in the first half, Van Veenendaal stood motionless when winger Rapinoe converted the spot kick in the 61st minute to join teammate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White on six goals at the tournament and Lavelle's attempt also eluded the Dutch keeper soon after.

This World Cup has been widely acclaimed as the best women's tournament ever, in terms of performances and global interest.

The final lacked a great deal of sparkle, but favourites the US still emerged as the deserved winners.