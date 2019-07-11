Why Bangladeshi migrants board boats from Libya to reach Europe

Key migrant organisation IOM says hundreds of Bangladeshis died or went missing while trying to reach Europe in 2019.

    It's not known how many Bangladeshi migrants depart from Libya by boat in the hope of having better lives in Europe each year, but the International Organization for Migration says hundreds have perished or gone missing attempting the journey in this year alone.

    The reasons are many: high unemployment numbers back home, crushing poverty and climate change are among some of the push factors for many Bangladeshis.

    Al Jazeera's Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Dhaka on why so many put their lives at risk.

