ASEAN meeting: North Korean tensions, trade to dominate talks

Foreign ministers from Southeast Asia are attending the ASEAN summit, where issues on North Korea are likely to feature high on the agenda, as the meeting comes just as Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles off its east coast.

Envoys from China, Russia, Japan and South Korea and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also be there.

Analysts say the ASEAN talks could be a neutral forum to thrash out North Korean concerns.

China's activities in the South China Sea and the trade war are also likely to crop up.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from the Thai capital, Bangkok where the summit is taking place.