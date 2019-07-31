ASEAN meeting: North Korean tensions, trade to dominate talks

North Korea's nuclear issues, China's expansionist plans and trade war likely to feature in Southeast Asian summit.

by

    Foreign ministers from Southeast Asia are attending the ASEAN summit, where issues on North Korea are likely to feature high on the agenda, as the meeting comes just as Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles off its east coast.

    Envoys from China, Russia, Japan and South Korea and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also be there.

    Analysts say the ASEAN talks could be a neutral forum to thrash out North Korean concerns.

    China's activities in the South China Sea and the trade war are also likely to crop up.

     

    Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from the Thai capital, Bangkok where the summit is taking place.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    All Hail The Algorithm

    All Hail The Algorithm

    A five-part series exploring the impact of algorithms on our everyday lives.

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    Prince Philip has done the world an extraordinary service by exposing the racist hypocrisy of "Western civilisation".

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    There are a number of reasons why Beijing continues to back Maduro's government despite suffering financial losses.