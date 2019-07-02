Algeria parliament president Bouchareb resigns - Ennahar TV

Algerian parliament President Mouad Bouchareb has quit, Ennahar TV reported, after prolonged demands for his removal by protesters who saw him as a pillar of the ruling elite.

Bouchareb bowed out on Tuesday, three months after longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned under pressure from sustained protests seeking root and branch reform and an end to systemic corruption and cronyism.

Authorities have postponed a presidential election, previously planned for July 4, because of a lack of candidates, with no new date set for the vote.