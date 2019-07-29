Active attacker reported at food festival in California

An active attacker has been reported at a food festival in the state of California in United States and a police spokesman said there are casualties.

Few other details were immediately available of the incident on Sunday afternoon (around 0100 GMT on Monday).

NBC Bay Area reported that ambulance crews were told 11 people "were down" after shots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual event south of San Jose.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Ambulance crews were told 11 people down in a reported shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. https://t.co/ufzR4VllUL pic.twitter.com/giApm5t2bX — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) July 29, 2019

Videos posted on social media appeared to show festival attendees scattering in confusion as at least one loud popping sound could be heard in the background.

"What's going on?" a woman can be heard asking on one video. "Who'd shoot up a garlic festival?"

Founded in 1979, the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival features food, drink, live entertainment and cooking competitions.

It says it is hosted by volunteers and describes itself as the world's greatest summer food festival.

Gilroy is about 48km south of the city of San Jose.