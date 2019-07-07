'Make that 7': Indian fans rejoice cricket win over Pakistan

Manchester, UK - Fans in Manchester, UK, gathered to watch the most anticipated match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup: India versus Pakistan.

Pakistan had never beaten India in a World Cup match so Virat Kohli's team went in as favourites to make it seven wins in a row.

As it turned out, India prevailed courtesy a dominant performance with bat and ball. Indian fans, who dominated in the stands as well, celebrated throughout the day despite a few rain delays.

Pakistan fans, on the other hand, rued a below-par performance from their team but hoped for better results to follow.