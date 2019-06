In Syria, hundreds of wives and children of suspected fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) are heading home from an overcrowded camp in the northeast.

Concerns have been raised that relatives of the ISIL fighters may promote the group's ideology when they return home.

Kurdish leaders say some will be monitored as they reintegrate into daily life.

Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.