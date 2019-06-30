Violence in DRC forces thousands to flee to Uganda

Thousands of Congolese are patiently waiting in Drodro for answers from the government near the border between DR Congo and Uganda.

by

    The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, is expected in the Ituri region, where inter-ethnic fighting is forcing people from their homes.

    Almost half a million Congolese have been displaced and at least 400 killed in fighting this month.

    More than 400,000 people have fled the province since the fighting started three weeks ago, many trying to make it across the border.

    Tshisekedi is expected there to assess the humanitarian crisis.

    Al Jazeera's Raheela Mahomed reports.

