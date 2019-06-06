UAE to present findings to UN on tanker attacks

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Norway will on Thursday present their findings to the United Nations Security Council after a probe into the May 12 attacks on oil assets off the Emirati coast.

During an informal meeting at the UAE mission to the UN, Security Council ambassadors will be briefed on evidence uncovered during the investigation, diplomats quoted by AFP news agency said.

UAE-owned channel Sky News Arabia also confirmed the development. The Abu Dhabi-based channel gave no further details.

The United States has accused Iran of being behind the attacks, which came at a time of escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton alleged Iranian mines were likely used in the "sabotage", without providing any proof.

Iran has flatly rejected accusations it was behind the sabotage of the four tankers - two Saudi-flagged, a Norwegian-flagged, and an Emirati-flagged - calling the allegations "ridiculous".

Saudi Arabia said the attacks affect the security of world oil supplies and also pointed the finger at Iran.

'No doubt'

The attacks took place within UAE territorial waters, east of the port of Fujairah, an oil export terminal on the Sea of Oman.

"There's no doubt in anybody's mind in Washington who's responsible for this," NSA Bolton said last week during a visit to Abu Dhabi.

The four tankers were attacked using "naval mines almost certainly from Iran", he told a press conference.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said Iran was trying to raise the price of oil as Washington works to end Tehran's exports of crude entirely.

Regional tensions have spiked since US President Donald Trump's administration reimposed sanctions against Iran after Washington unilaterally pulled out of an international agreement that eased penalties in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme.

The US has sent nuclear-capable bombers and an aircraft carrier strike group to the Gulf, but Trump has said he does not want war.

Bolton has indicated he would be prepared to present evidence to the Security Council of Iran's alleged involvement in the tanker attack, but there has been no request to do so.