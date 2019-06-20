Trump says Iran 'made very big mistake' after downing of US drone

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, says Iran has "made a very big mistake" after Iranian forces shot down a US military drone.

Washington said on Thursday one of its drones had been downed in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

But Tehran disputed where the incident took place, saying the RQ-4 Global Hawk had violated Iranian airspace over the southern coastal province of Hormozgan.

Later on Thursday, Trump wrote on Twitter: "Iran made a very big mistake!"

The incident marked the first direct Iranian-claimed attack on US assets amid an escalating crisis between the two countries. The US military's Central Command called it an "unprovoked attack".

Thursday's attack was the latest in an escalating series of incidents in the Gulf since mid-May, including suspected attacks on six oil tankers that the US blamed on Iran.

Tehran denied involvement, but all of this has raised fears that a miscalculation or a further rise in frictions could push the US and Iran into an open conflict.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it shot down the drone at 4:05 am local time on Thursday when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Hormozgan. Kouhmobarak is about 1,200 kilometers southeast of Tehran and close to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for the world's oil supplies.

'Fully ready for war'

Iran used its air defense system known as Third of Khordad to shoot down the drone - a truck-based missile system that can fire up to 30 kilometers high, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, citing the Guard, identified the drone as an RQ-4 Global Hawk, which cost over $100m apiece and can fly higher than 10 miles and stay in the air for over 24 hours at a time.

They have a distinguishable hump-shaped front and an engine atop. Their wingspan is bigger than a Boeing 737 passenger jet.

The US CENTCOM said the RQ-4A Global Hawk maritime surveillance drone was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile while in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false," CENTCOM said, adding that "this was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace".

In Iran, General Hossein Salami, the IRGC commander, said Iran did not seek war with any country, but "we are fully ready for war".

Speaking to a crowd in the western city of Sanandaj, Salami described the American drone as "violating our national security border."

"Borders are our red line," Salami said. "Any enemy that violates the borders will be annihilated."

Iran's Foreign Ministry separately protested the drone, saying it entered Iranian territory.

Tensions between Iran and the US have increased since last year when Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of a nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers in 2015.

Since its withdrawal, Washington has reimposed and tightened sanctions on Tehran in a "maximum pressure" campaign it said was aimed at curbing its nuclear and ballistic missiles programme.

Responding to the move, Iran has has quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium. On Monday, Iran gave the pact's remaining signatories 10 days to deliver on promised economic benefits, saying it will otherwise breach its uranium stockpile limit mandated by the accord.