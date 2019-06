Tribal armed groups have killed more than 100 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo's east, sending hundreds of thousands of people across the border to Uganda.

Some are crossing Lake Albert to reach safety there.

But it's only the latest flare-up in violence, as the newest Congolese join the 100,000 already there from the same conflict that started years ago.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi is following developments from Uganda.