The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said 40 bodies of "martyrs" were retrieved from the Nile River on Tuesday, a day after the attack on the Khartoum sit-in.

In a Facebook post, the committee said the bodies have been taken to an unknown location by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The figure brings the death toll, since Monday's raid, to 100.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors also said there was a "total internet outage" in Sudan.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports.