Sudan crackdown on protesters: All the latest updates

Sudanese security forces are moving against a protest sit-in camp in the capital, besieging the site, witnesses and protest leaders said.

Machine gun fire and explosions were heard and smoke rose from the area.

The military's ongoing move came after a weeks-long standoff with protesters seeking a speedy transition to civilian rule following the April ouster of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

Here are all the latest updates:

Monday June 3:

Security forces “firing live ammunition” inside hospital

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said Transitional Military Council forces are firing live ammunition inside East Nile Hospital in Khartoum.

Security forces are chasing peaceful protesters inside the hospital’s compound, the committee added.

Sudan protest leader: storming of sit-in site a “coup” against uprising

A leader of Sudan's protest movement on Monday called the storming by security forces of a protest camp in central Khartoum a "coup" against the uprising that led to the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir.

"We will confront it by escalating protests, marches and full civil disobedience," said Khalid Omar Yousef, a leader of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the military council told Reuters news agency that he expects talks on civilian transition to resume "today or tomorrow".

Protesters shot as military tries to clear Khartoum sit-in

Heavy gunfire has been heard in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, as security forces forcefully moved in to clear a protest camp that has been the central point in the demonstrators' months-long struggle for civilian rule.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, a medical group linked to protesters, said at least five people were killed and several wounded in the Monday morning raid, which was still in progress.

