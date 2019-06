The Supreme Court of Spain has convicted five men - notorious as the Wolfpack - for the rape of an 18-year-old at Pamplona's bull-running festival, overturning their lesser conviction of sexual abuse that had sparked large-scale protests across the country.

While four of the culprits have had their sentences increased from nine to 15 years, another convict was awarded an additional two years of imprisonment for stealing the victim's phone.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports.