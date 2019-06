The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is in the Pakistani capital to hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sheikh Tamim is the latest Gulf leader to visit and promise much needed financial investment in Pakistan's faltering economy.

Having strained relations with its neighbours, Pakistan has been reaching out and forging ties from China to Saudi Arabia.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports.