Qatar blockade: US shows support for both Qatar and Saudi Arabia

Over the past two years, the US government has bolstered its support for both Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

    As the blockade of Qatar continues, the US position is that outside pressure on either side would not contribute to the parties resolving it themselves

    But as the US ratchets up its military deployment to the Middle East in response to a mounting crisis with Iran, Qatar is once again playing a crucial role.

    With the knowledge of, if not at the request of, the US secretary of state, Qatar’s foreign minister is engaging in talks with Iranian leaders in a bid to reduce tensions.

    Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Learn what India's parties' symbols mean by drawing them

    Learn what India's parties' symbols mean by drawing them

    More than 2,300 political parties have registered for the largest electoral exercise in the world.

    Visualising every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Visualising every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Arab states have launched more than 19,278 air raids across Yemen.

    Why did Bush go to war in Iraq?

    Why did Bush go to war in Iraq?

    No, it wasn't because of WMDs, democracy or Iraqi oil. The real reason is much more sinister than that.