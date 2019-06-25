Palestinians say Kushner peace plan won't solve their problems

Palestinian business owners say financial incentives are not enough to solve the conflict and allow the economy to grow.

    US President Donald Trump calls it the "deal of the century", but Palestinian leaders have already rejected his plan for ending the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

    The first part of the plan will be discussed at a conference in Bahrain later on Tuesday; it aims to secure a $50bn investment for the region over the next 10 years.

    But Palestinians say Israeli restrictions on their ability to do business and use their own resources must be lifted in order for any progress to happen.

    Al Jazeera's Nida Ibrahim reports from the occupied West Bank

