Competition for resources between farmers and cattle herders in sub-Saharan Africa is becoming deadlier.

Hundreds are killed every year as the two sides fight over land and water amid the worsening shortage of food in the region.

It is especially bad for the Fulani people who produce most of the beef, mutton and milk consumed in Nigeria. They say they are being ignored by the government.

Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris has more from northwest Nigeria.