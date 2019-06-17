Mohamed Morsi's death: World reaction

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi has died after fainting during a session in a Cairo court, according to state media.

A top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood and the first democratically elected president in Egypt's modern history, Morsi had been in jail since he was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.

State television said Morsi, 67, was in court on Monday for a hearing on charges of espionage emanating from suspected contacts with the Palestinian group Hamas. His body was taken to a hospital.

People around the world issued statements on the sudden death of Morsi.

Here is what they had to say.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, paid tribute to Morsi, calling him a "martyr".

"May Allah rest our Morsi brother, our martyr's soul in peace," said Erdogan, who had forged close ties with the former president.

United Nations

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric offered condolences to Morsi's relatives and supporters.

Human Rights Watch

Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Human Rights Watch's Middle East and North Africa division, called Morsi's death "terrible but entirely predictable", given the government's failure to allow him adequate medical care.

BREAKING - #Egypt news says only democratically elected Pres #Morsy has died in prison after stroke. This is terrible but ENTIRELY predictable, given govt failure to allow him adequate medical care, much less family visits. @hrw was just finalizing a report on his health. — Sarah Leah Whitson (@sarahleah1) June 17, 2019

Mohamed Morsi's son

In a Facebook post, Morsi's son, Ahmed, confirmed the death of his father.

"In front of Allah, my father and we shall unite," he wrote.

Member of the Muslim Brotherhood

Mohammed Sudan, leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in London, described Morsi's death as "premeditated murder", saying that the former president was banned from receiving medicine or visits and there was little information about his health condition.

"He has been placed behind glass cage (during trials). No one can hear him or know what is happening to him. He hasn't received any visits for a months or nearly a year. He complained before that he doesn't get his medicine. This is premeditated murder. This is slow death."