Mexico violence: Government vows to find the missing

The government of Mexico has said that 40,000 people have disappeared in Mexico since 2006 and 26,000 still remain unidentified in morgues and other places.

The government also reported that between December 2018 and May 2019, 337 bodies have been found in 222 mass graves.

Although the new plan to find those still missing is being discussed, it is argued that it will not take away the motivation for criminal groups, and certain authorities, to hide their victims.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Sinaloa.