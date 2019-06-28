Mexican government accused of doing little to help US asylum seekers

Mexico's president has written to the other G20 leaders to urge them to address the Central American migration crisis.

Mexico is already giving refuge to more than 14,000 Central Americans which the US sent back across the border while it processes their asylum requests. This new and controversial policy started in January. Many are struggling for work, most barely have a roof over their heads thanks to privately run migrant shelters on the border. But now, under a new US-Mexico agreement, the country is scheduled to take potentially 60,000 more.

Al Jazeera's John Holman has been meeting migrants on the streets of the border city of Tijuana.