Massive blackout hits Argentina and Uruguay

A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left Argentina and Uruguay without power, according to reports by local media.

Infobae, an Argentinian website, reported on Sunday that the country has been in the dark for more than an hour, and all trains were suspended.

Local media said the blackout started at around 07:00 local time (12:00 GMT).

Electricitycompany Edesur Argentina said in a tweet: "A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left Argentina and Uruguay without power."

"Never has anything like this happened before," Alejandra Martinez, a spoksperson for the company told Infobae.

Una falla masiva en el sistema de interconexión eléctrica dejó sin energía a toda la Argentina y Uruguay. Ampliaremos con más información. #SinLuz #CortedeLuz — Edesur Argentina (@OficialEdesur) June 16, 2019

Social media reports on the blackout were widespread.

"Huge blackout in Argentina: the City, the Province of Buenos Aires and Santa Fe were left in the dark," a news agency posted on Twitter.

Gigantesco apagón en la Argentina: la Ciudad, la Provincia de Buenos Aires y Santa Fe se quedaron a oscuras https://t.co/nSOEYiQ5gg pic.twitter.com/gBlDCfDWI5 — TN - Todo Noticias (@todonoticias) June 16, 2019

"What's happening with this blackout," a user on Twitter asked the government.