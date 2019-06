A week ago in Mali, dozens of people from one village were killed in an escalating conflict between farmers and herders.

Militias linked to Fulani herders and Dogon farmers are behind a series of attacks on each other’s communities, over the past three years.

The government is accused of arming Dogon militias, which many believe has led to the escalating violence between the two communities.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Mali's Koulikoro region.