Kenya police officers killed in blast near Somalia border

Kenyan officials say at least 10 police officers are dead after their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device near the Somali border.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to share the information, said those killed Saturday in Wajir County were among 13 officers who were pursuing fighters who had kidnapped police reservists.

Police on Friday said an unknown number of gunmen stormed Konton centre in Wajir East and kidnapped three reservists.

There was no claim of responsibility for the latest attack.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab armed group often targets Kenyan security forces, vowing retribution after Kenya deployed troops to Somalia in 2011 to combat the fighters.