Iran-US tensions: All the latest updates

Fears of war between the United States and Iran have intensified after a US drone was shot down by Iranian forces.

Iran said it downed the unmanned aircraft in Iranian airspace. The US said the drone was in international territory when it was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

US media reported early Friday that US President Donald Trump prepared to attack Iranian installations in response, but ordered his military to stand down at the last minute.

The quickly moving events have provoked international alarm and prompted concern the stand-off could escalate into open conflict in the war-torn Middle East.

Here are the latest updates:

Rouhani adviser says Trump should ease sanctions to avoid war

Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, said if Trump did not want war with Tehran, he should ease US-imposed sanctions.

"War and sanctions are two sides of the same coin ... If you do not want war, you should do something with the sanctions," Ashena said in a post on Twitter.

Sanctions on Iran is economic terrorism. We will respond to it by all means necessary. Today’s crisis stems from Washington’s withdrawal from JCPOA, and obstructing real diplomatic overtures. But this process is reversible. Every tangible constructive step will be met in kind. — Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) June 21, 2019

Trump's administration reimposed punitive sanctions on Iran last year after the US leader pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal brokered between the Islamic Republic and several other world powers, sending its economy into freefall.

'Diplomacy with diplomacy, war with defense': Iran rebuffs US criticism

Iran "responds to diplomacy with diplomacy ... war with firm defense", Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a post on Twitter in an apparent reaction to earlier remarks made by US envoy on Iran, Brian Hook.

Hook told reporters at a news conference in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, that US diplomacy did not give Iran the right to respond with military force.

He also accused Tehran of being responsible for escalating tensions in the region and said it must meet US diplomacy with diplomacy.

Emirates re-routing Gulf flights

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) based carrier Emirates Airlines was re-routing flights away from areas of possible conflict in the Gulf amid the heightened US-Iran tensions, a spokeswoman for the company said.

"The re-routings have minimally affected the arrival/departure timings of some flights," the spokeswoman said, without naming specific countries or provinces that are being avoided.

"We are carefully monitoring the ongoing developments and ... will make further operational changes if the need arises," she added.

The move came after several other airlines - including Dutch carrier KLM, Australian airline Qantas, German airline Lufthansa and UK carrier British Airways - also said they would fly alternative routes to skirt the Gulf region following an earlier warning to pilots issued by the US's Federal Aviation Administration.

#FAA issued #NOTAM warning pilots that flights are not permitted in the overwater area of the Tehran Flight Information Region until further notice, due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions. https://t.co/BQ2GOeFSEn pic.twitter.com/4t1OWEzkYZ — The FAA (@FAANews) June 21, 2019

Iran has no right to answer diplomacy 'with military force': US

Brian Hook, the US special representative on Iran, accused Tehran of being responsible for escalating tensions in the region and said it had no right to respond to diplomacy "with military force".

"Iran needs to meet diplomacy with diplomacy," Hook told reporters in Saudi Arabia, where he met with Prince Khalid bin Salman, the kingdom's deputy defence minister, on Friday morning.

"Iran is responsible for escalating tensions in the region. They continue to reject diplomatic overtures to de-escalate tensions," he added.

Earlier on Friday, bin Salman said in a tweet that he had discussed the latest "Iranian attacks" with Hook during the pair's meeting, adding he had "affirmed the kingdom's support" for Washington's so-called "maximum pressure" campaign on Tehran.

Pleased to meet with United States Special Representative for Iran Mr. Brian Hook to explore the latest efforts to counter hostile Iranian acts and continuous escalation that threaten the region's security and stability. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) June 21, 2019

Iran says it warned US drone

Iranian state television broadcast images of what it said was debris from the downed US drone recovered inside its territorial waters.

The broadcast showed a short clip of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general answering journalists' questions in front of some of the debris that he said had been recouped from Iranian waters.

Iran gave two warnings before downing the US drone over the Gulf of Oman, said Brigadier-General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC's aerospace arm.

"Unfortunately, when they failed to reply ... and the aircraft made no change to its trajectory ... we were obliged to shoot it down," Hajizadeh said.

The purported wreckage of the American drone was displayed by the IRGC in Tehran [Tasnim News Agency handout via Reuters]

Trump warned Iran via Oman: Reuters

Iranian officials told the Reuters news agency that Tehran received a message from Trump through Oman overnight on Thursday that warned a US attack was imminent.

"In his message, Trump said he was against any war with Iran and wanted to talk to Tehran about various issues... He gave a short period of time to get our response but Iran's immediate response was that it is up to Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei to decide about this issue," one of the officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A second Iranian official said: "We made it clear that the leader is against any talks, but the message will be conveyed to him to make a decision... However, we told the Omani official that any attack against Iran will have regional and international consequences."

Iranian officials later refuted the Reuters story.

Iran summons Swiss envoy

Iran summoned the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, who also represents US interests in the Islamic Republic, to protest what it claims was a "very dangerous provocation" by Washington over the drone incident.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported Iranian officials told Swiss envoy Markus Leitner that Washington would be responsible for the consequences of any military action taken against it.