Iran-US standoff: A timeline of key events

Ever since Donald Trump withdrew the US from a multilateral deal on Tehran's nuclear programme tensions between the two nations have been on the rise.

The US administration has repeatedly hit Iran with harsh sanctions exacerbating the sharp decline of the country's economy.

Recently the rancor has escalated even further following the downing of a US surveillance drone by the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

But how did both countries get here? Below is a timeline of the key events that have led to the current situation.

Iran nuclear deal

On May 8, 2018 Trump made good on his campaign promise and announces he is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA).

"I made clear that if the deal could not be fixed, the United States would no longer be a party to the agreement," Trump says.

"The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing, we will know what exactly will happen.

"Therefore, I am announcing today, that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal," he adds.

The deal, had tightly restricted Iran's nuclear ambitions in return for ending sanctions that had severely damaged its economy.

In response, Iran says that it will continue to abide by the terms of the deal, President Hassan Rouhani also criticises Trump for pulling out of the pact.

US twelve demands

On May 21, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lays out the Trump administration's twelve demands for a new agreement for Iran.

Pompeo asks Iran to give full details of its nuclear programme and to withdraw support for groups in the region.

First round of sanctions

On August 7 the US administration reimposes the first round of sanctions on Iran, originally lifted as part of the nuclear deal.

They prohibit trade with a number of Iranian business sectors, including aviation, carpets, pistachios and gold.

Second round of sanctions

On November 5, the US campaign intensifies with a new round of sanctions, this time specifically targetting oil and banking sectors.

2019

'Foreign terrorist organisation'

On April 8, 2019 Trump announces he is designating a powerful arm of the Iranian military, its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organisation .

It is the first time Washington has formally labelled another country's military a "terrorist group."

Responding to the move, Iran immediately declares the US as "state sponsor of terrorism" and US forces in the region "terrorist groups."

The designation imposes wide-ranging economic and travel sanctions on the group that go into effect on April 15.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade just outside Tehran, Iran [File: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP]

US sends aircraft carrier to the Middle East

On May 5, Bolton announces the US is sending an aircraft carrier strike group and Air Force bombers to the Middle East "in response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings".

"The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or regular Iranian forces," Bolton says in a statement.

More sanctions

On May 8, Iran says it is preparing to increase enriched uranium and heavy water production as part of its decision to stop certain commitments made under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

A year after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal and later reimposed sanctions on Tehran, US President Donald Trump announces new measures against Iran's steel and mining sectors.

In June, Washington hits Iran's petrochemical group PGPIC - the country's largest and most profitable, with sanctions.

Starting today, Iran does not keep its enriched uranium and produced heavy water limited. The EU/E3+2 will face Iran's further actions if they can not fulfill their obligations within the next 60 days and secure Iran's interests. Win-Win conditions will be accepted. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) May 8, 2019

Saudi oil tankers and ships damaged in attacks

On May 12, two Saudi oil tankers and two other ships are damaged in mysterious "sabotage attacks" off the coast of Fujairah, part of the United Arab Emirates.

Fujairah is the only Emirati terminal located on the Arabian Sea, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz through which most Gulf oil exports pass.

Iran, which has repeatedly threatened to close the strait in case of a military confrontation with the United States, calls the incidents "alarming and regrettable".

War of words

Trump warns on May 19 that if Iran attacks American interests "that will be the official end of Iran".

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the "genocidal taunts" of US Trump will not "end Iran".

On May 27 Trump says the US is "not looking for regime change" in Iran.

Additional troops to the Middle East

On May 24, Trump orders 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East to increase protection of American forces already there.

He also circumvents Congress and declares an emergency over Iran, moving ahead with arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan that have blocked by Congress since last year.

Shinzo Abe in Tehran

On June 12, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives in Tehran in a bid to mediate between Washington and Tehran.

A day later he meets Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who tells him: "I don't consider Trump as a person worthy of exchanging messages with. I have no response for him and will not answer him."

New shipping incident

On June 13, two tankers, Norwegian and Japanese, come under "attack" in the Gulf of Oman, according to the Norwegian maritime authority and the Japanese shipowner.

The US Fifth Fleet says that it received two separate distress calls from the tankers in a "reported attack".

Iran speaks initially of "accidents" and says it rescued 44 crew. Foreign Minister Zarif says the tanker "attacks" as Abe visits are "suspicious".

More troops

On June 17, the Pentagon authorises an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East.

On the same date, Iran says it is ten days away from surpassing the limits set by the nuclear deal on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium.

Iran also reiterates that it could reverse the new measures if the European signatories in the nuclear deal step in and make an effort to circumvent US sanctions.

"I think until now the Europeans have not done their part and they've wasted a lot of time," the spokesperson for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi said during a press conference.

"They have given us a lot of good words but not deeds."

US Drone is shot down

On June 20, Iran forces shoot down a US military drone. Both nations confirm the incident but they disagree about the location of the aircraft.

The US says it was flying above international waters. Iran says it was flying above its airspace.

Trump says it has called off a strike

On June 21, Trump tweets that he called off a strike against Iran the night before, which had been intended to retaliate against Tehran for the downed drone.

Trump says he did so 10 minutes before the planned attack because of potential casualties, saying it was "not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone".