Houthi missile strike on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport wounds 26

Yemen's Houthi rebels have fired a missile at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, wounding 26 civilians in the airport's arrivals hall, the Saudi-led coalition said.

The coalition said in a statement on Wednesday that the wounded were of different nationalities, and included women and children who were taken to a nearby hospital.

It was not yet clear what type of missile was used in the attack. The coalition said the strike proved that the Houthis have aquired "advanced weapons from Iran".

Houthi-affiliated Masirah TV reported that the airport was struck with a cruise missile.

