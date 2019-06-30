Gunmen open fire on Lebanese minister's convoy, killing two

Gunmen have opened fire on the convoy of a Lebanese minister in a mountain village near Beirut, killing two of his guards and wounding another, in what he called an assassination attempt.

Saleh al-Gharib, the minister of state handling refugee issues, told local TV he was heading to the mountain village of Qabr Shamoun when his convoy came under fire on Sunday.

In an interview with Lebanon's al-Jadeed TV, Gharib, who is a member of a party allied with Hezbollah and supportive of the Syrian government, said "what happened was an armed ambush and a clear assassination attempt".

It was not clear who opened fire, but the area was tense as supporters of a party opposed to the Syrian government closed roads to prevent Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil from touring the region.

The Lebanese army sent reinforcements to the area.

The Lebanese are fiercely divided over the civil war in neighbouring Syria. Al-Gharib is close to pro-Syrian Druze leader, Talal Arslan.

The area, where the incident took place near the city of Aley, is loyal to anti-Damascus Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, whose Progressive Socialist Party denied any involvement in the incident.