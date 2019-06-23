Turkey's opposition set to win rerun of Istanbul's mayoral vote

The ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) candidate in the controversial rerun of Istanbul's mayoral election has conceded defeat after initial results showed the opposition leading the vote.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday that the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem Imamoglu was leading with 53.69 percent of the vote, compared with AK Party's Binali Yildirim's 45.4 percent, with more than 95 percent of ballots counted.

"According to the result as of now, my competitor Ekrem Imamoglu is leading the race. I congratulate him and wish him good luck," Yildirim said.

CHP's projected win in the Istanbul election ends the 17 year rule by the AK Party in Turkey's largest city and commercial hub.

The Istanbul mayoral election was first held on March 31, when Imamoglu secured 48.8 percent of the vote, while the AK Party's Yildirim held 48.55 percent, granting Imamoglu the title of mayor with a razor-thin margin.

The AK Party proceeded to file an 'extraordinary objection' to the results, leading the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) to annul the results and schedule Sunday's rerun.

Not just a local election

The Istanbul election has become far bigger than any local vote, as the rerun put into question the country's democracy and threatened the AK Party's stronghold on power over the last two decades.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - who served as Istanbul's mayor in the 1990s - has famously said: "whoever loses Istanbul loses Turkey.

Erdogan cast his vote on Sunday amid high security in Uskudar, a predominately conservative district on the city's Asian side.

Bilkent University Assistant Professor of International Relations, Berk Esen, described it as being a "major personal blow for Erdogan.

"It has marked the beginning of the end for the Turkish style presidency and become difficult for the AKP machine to sustain itself without the corrupt use of Istanbul resources," he said.

After AK Party mayoral candidate Yildirim cast his vote today he addressed a gathered crowd with a statement seemingly pointing to the pressure felt by his party.

"If we ever made any wrongdoing to any rival or brother in Istanbul, I would like to ask for their forgiveness and blessing," Yildirim expressed.

Voting in Beylikduzu in west Istanbul, CHP's Imamoglu said Istanbul will vote with the rule of law, justice and democracy at the forefront of their minds.

"In the name of our democracy, in the name of Istanbul and in the name of legitimacy of all future elections of our country, today my people will make the most accurate decision," Imamoglu said.

Countering counting irregularities

To ensure no "illegal wrongdoings" were made in Istanbul's mayoral rerun, various independent mechanisms have been erected in order to monitor the voting and counting process.

For example, at the call of CHP, lawyers from across Turkey volunteered their time to travel to Istanbul in order to counter election fraud.

One lawyer was appointed to each voting booth erected in nearly 2,000 polling stations across the city.

Esen told Al Jazeera this is a very important for Turkish politics, as the vote counting process has not been very accurate and fair in previous elections.

"It's important for the opposition party to organise and mobilise supporters not only to come out and vote but also observe the counting process to make sure no votes will be stolen," Esen said.

"Lawyers … would be able to make sure that the ruling party will not be able to cancel the result on a mere technicality."

Since the state-run Anadolu Agency became the outlet to distribute live election results to the media in 2014, the voluntary Vote and Beyond (Oy ve Otesi) organisation has been trying to ensure "transparent and accountable elections."

After controversy surrounded Anadolu Agency's release of data in the March 31 election, in which is ceased broadcasting at 11pm when Imamoglu came into the lead, Vote and Beyond launched a new mobile application to post live updates.

The data is sourced from volunteers at each polling station recording "minutes" of the counts.

A group of citizen journalists who founded the group Dokuz8, also in 2014, have also released live updates of the vote counting.