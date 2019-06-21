US drone shot down: Iran protests over 'provocative act'

Iran says it does not want war but reserves the right to take all appropriate measures against any hostile act.

by

    Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi, in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the drone "was in full stealth mode as it had turned off its identification equipment and engaged in a clear spying operation."

    "Despite repeated radio warnings, it entered into the Iranian airspace where the air defense system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, acting under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, targeted the intruding aircraft at 04:05 hours."

    Ravanchi has called for the international community to demand a stop to what he calls "unlawful and destabilising measures" by the United States in the Gulf.

    Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from the United Nations.

