Desperate Venezuelan migrants face homelessness in Colombia

Venezuelans have been flocking to the Colombian border for years, searching for food, medicine and a livelihood that can't be found at home, fleeing one of the worst humanitarian crisis in the recent history of Latin America.

But scores of Venezuelans end up sleeping on the streets of poor border cities like Maicao.

Back in March, Al Jazeera reported on the first ever camp the United Nations refugee agency opened in Colombia to help people going through the difficult situation. But more migrants arrive on a daily basis.

Alessandro Rampietti reports from Maicao on one family's search for shelter.