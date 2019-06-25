Corruption, neglect cripples Pakistan's public health system

The crippled public health sector is in dire need of revival as children pay the price of negligence.

by

    Pakistan's government is struggling to revive the country's failing public health system.

    Decades of neglect and corruption have crippled it - and it's the most vulnerable who are paying the price.

    According to UNICEF, 40 percent of children are malnourished, resulting in a high rate of stunted growth.

    Children are dying of preventable diseases because their bodies are too weak to fight the infections.

    In spite of promises by Prime Minister Imran Khan to tackle malnutrition, economic woes have resulted in the biggest province's health budget being slashed.

    Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from Mitthi in southern Pakistan.

