The visit comes as both engage in a political standoff with the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that the power of the US dollar in the world's economy needs to change. He also says the economic threats from the US are a recipe for war.

China is Russia's top trading partner with exports growing every year. Chinese President Xi Jinping says he will work with Russia to move towards sustainable energy.

Al Jazeera's Steph Vaessen reports from St Petersburg.