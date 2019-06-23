ASEAN leaders promise closer ties, wrap up Bangkok summit

Leaders have wrapped up the latest summit of Southeast Asian nations, known as ASEAN, in Thailand.

Economic concerns dominated the meetings, as members feel the effects of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

In response, leaders of the regional bloc have promised to work together more closely and an immediate product of that cooperation is an announcement that they will jointly tackle marine pollution.

But some feel that ASEAN's geopolitical position has been weakened due to a rise in authoritarianism and a growing reliance on China and the US.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Bangkok.