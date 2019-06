Police in Albania has used tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in the capital Tirana.

They are demanding that Prime Minister Edi Rama resign. Demonstrators accuse him of electoral fraud and want an early general election.

President Ilir Meta has cancelled local elections scheduled to be held at the end of the month, citing the need to reduce political tensions in the country.

Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports from Tirana.