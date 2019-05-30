Saudi Arabia hosts OIC, GCC meets amid rising US-Iran tensions

Saudi Arabia is holding a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the second-largest inter-government organisation after the United Nations, amid escalating tensions in the Gulf.

In addition to the OIC meeting, the kingdom is also hosting the summits of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Arab League.

Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani will represent Qatar in the OIC summit - titled Makkah Summit: Together for the Future.

Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to then-US Secretary of State Colin Powell, talks to Al Jazeera from Richmond, Virginia.