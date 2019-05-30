Saudi Arabia hosts OIC, GCC meets amid rising US-Iran tensions

OIC leaders are gathering in Saudi Arabia for several key summits as the kingdom hosts summits of the OIC, GCC and the Arab League.

    Saudi Arabia is holding a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the second-largest inter-government organisation after the United Nations, amid escalating tensions in the Gulf.

    In addition to the OIC meeting, the kingdom is also hosting the summits of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Arab League.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani will represent Qatar in the OIC summit - titled Makkah Summit: Together for the Future.

    Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to then-US Secretary of State Colin Powell, talks to Al Jazeera from Richmond, Virginia.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Learn what India's parties' symbols mean by drawing them

    Learn what India's parties' symbols mean by drawing them

    More than 2,300 political parties have registered for the largest electoral exercise in the world.

    Visualising every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Visualising every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Arab states have launched more than 19,278 air raids across Yemen.

    Why did Bush go to war in Iraq?

    Why did Bush go to war in Iraq?

    No, it wasn't because of WMDs, democracy or Iraqi oil. The real reason is much more sinister than that.