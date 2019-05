Serbia has blamed the NATO and the European Union for a surge in tensions in Kosovo after a police raid sparked anger among minority ethnic Serbs.

Tuesday's operation in a Serb-dominated area of Kosovo brought an angry reaction in Belgrade, where the government put troops on full alert.

Meanwhile, hundreds of ethnic Serbs held a protest in North Mitrovica.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from North Mitrovica, Kosovo.