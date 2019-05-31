Iraq's president calls on neighbours, allies for Iran's stability

Gulf and Arab leaders are in Saudi Arabia for high-level meetings over rising US-Iran tensions.

    Iraq's president Barham Salih has called upon neighbouring countries and allies to support Iran's stability.

    Iraq has also refused to sign the final joint statement issued by the Arab League following its meeting in Saudi Arabia, which is also hosting talks with the leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

    Earlier, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud accused Iran of interfering in the internal affairs of Arab states.

    Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani is also attending the summits amid the country's ongoing blockade by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

    Andrew Simmons reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Learn what India's parties' symbols mean by drawing them

    Learn what India's parties' symbols mean by drawing them

    More than 2,300 political parties have registered for the largest electoral exercise in the world.

    Visualising every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Visualising every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Arab states have launched more than 19,278 air raids across Yemen.

    Why did Bush go to war in Iraq?

    Why did Bush go to war in Iraq?

    No, it wasn't because of WMDs, democracy or Iraqi oil. The real reason is much more sinister than that.