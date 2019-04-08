UN: Libya militias in Tripoli profiting from human trafficking

As fighting over Libya's capital rages, armed groups are making a windfall from many African migrants trying to reach Europe through Tunisia.

    As the fighting between the forces loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar and the UN-backed government's army intensifies, human traffickers continue to profit from boatloads of African migrants hoping to reach Europe.

    The UN believes the militia groups fighting each other in the capital, Tripoli, are involved in the trafficking of migrants to Europe, manning detentions centres and facilitating boat rides across the Mediterranean.

    They are using neighbouring Tunisia as a transit point.

    Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from the Tunisian port city of Zarzis near the Libyan border.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Lost childhoods: Nigeria's fear of 'witchcraft' ruins young lives

    Lost childhoods: Nigeria's fear of 'witchcraft' ruins young lives

    Many Pentecostal churches in the Niger Delta offer to deliver people from witchcraft and possession - albeit for a fee.

    Death from above: Every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Death from above: Every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Arab states have launched more than 19,278 air raids across Yemen.

    Why did Bush go to war in Iraq?

    Why did Bush go to war in Iraq?

    No, it wasn't because of WMDs, democracy or Iraqi oil. The real reason is much more sinister than that.