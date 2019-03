This week will mark the fourth anniversary of the start of the war in Yemen, which has not only killed tens of thousands of people and devastated the country, but left the country's economy in tatters.

Yemen's economy has shrunk by 50 percent since 2015. More than two-thirds of small and medium businesses have laid off half their employees, and the price of food has increased by 112 percent.

Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta reports.