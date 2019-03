United Nations forensic teams have begun exhuming bodies from mass graves around the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar - home to the minority Yazidi group.

It is estimated that more than 3,000 Yazidis were killed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group when they took control of the area five years ago.

The UN says their treatment at the hands of ISIL amounts to genocide.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.