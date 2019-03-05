World entangled in plastic waste catastrophe

World Wide Fund for Nature's report says since the year 2000, the world has used more plastics than in all the years before.

    Bags, bottles, straws and plates - about half of the plastic used every day is used only once and then thrown away.

    This disposal after a single use is causing widespread damage to oceans, habitats and food chains, and environmental organisations have said that needs to stop.

    A new report from the World Wide Fund for Nature documents a dramatic rise in the production of single-use plastics: Since the year 2000, we have used more plastics than in all the years that came before.

    The world now produces nearly 300 million tonnes of plastic every year, and most of it is not being recycled.

    To tackle the problem, the group has called for an international agreement banning single-use plastics and said companies responsible for producing the waste should be responsible for cleaning it up.

    Al Jazeera's Sara Khairat has more.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.