Women support group wants justice for Rohingya refugees

A female Rohingya refugee, Hamida Khatoon, addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the first time last week.

Khatoon is part of a women's support group called Shanti Mohila, which means "peace women" in Rohingya.

Brought together by their trauma, they began meeting in the refugee camps of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

But they are much more than just a support group, they want justice and are actively fighting for it.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.