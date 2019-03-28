Venezuelans turn to food production amid crisis

In the middle of Venezuela's political and economic crisis, and with US sanctions looming, agro-ecological projects are springing up in hopes of curbing food shortages.

by

    In the heart of the Venezuelan capital Caracas, a community has decided to create an agro-ecological farm and has called for the government and people to be ready for the coming US sanctions.

    They have vegetables, fish and even rabbits to eat and distribute among the community. They say there are more than 20,000 projects like this one in Venezuela.

    Venezuela produces only 20 percent of the food it consumes and a turn to farming is crucial for them to survive in the face of their political and economic crises.

    Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Caracas, Venezuela.

