Ukraine corruption crisis haunts president's re-election bid

WARNING: Some viewers may find images in this video disturbing.

When Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko came to power five years ago, he vowed to tackle corruption.

And with an election looming on Sunday, many are wondering why the country is still 120th in a global corruption index.

Corruption has remained entrenched in Ukraine and a look at former President Viktor Yanukovich estate and private zoo show that has run rampant from top to bottom.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from Kiev on why it is such an important campaign issue.