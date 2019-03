The British government is under intense pressure to tackle a recent upsurge in fatal teenage stabbings.

Gang violence, social media, and cuts in public spending are all being blamed for the uptick in attacks that have led to the killing of 27 teens in the past 12 months.

While the government has acknowledged it must do more, many are blaming the funding cuts that have led to fewer police officers on the streets.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from London.