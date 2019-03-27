UK Labour Party demands answers on British troops in Yemen

Labour Party leaders are demanding answers after reports in British media that UK special forces had been involved in battles with Yemen's Houthi rebels.

    According to an article in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, British soldiers have been involved in firefights with, and been wounded by, Houthi rebels in Yemen and have been involved in providing support to Saudi-funded militias that use child soldiers.

    The official line from the UK government has been, "We are not party to the conflict," but now the opposition Labour Party wants clarification on the UK's role in the conflict.

    The government has not dismissed the allegations of the presence of British troops in Yemen outright.

    Al Jazeera's Charlie Angela reports from London.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Death from above: Every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Death from above: Every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Arab states have launched more than 19,278 air raids across Yemen.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.