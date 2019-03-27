UK Labour Party demands answers on British troops in Yemen

According to an article in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, British soldiers have been involved in firefights with, and been wounded by, Houthi rebels in Yemen and have been involved in providing support to Saudi-funded militias that use child soldiers.

The official line from the UK government has been, "We are not party to the conflict," but now the opposition Labour Party wants clarification on the UK's role in the conflict.

The government has not dismissed the allegations of the presence of British troops in Yemen outright.

Al Jazeera's Charlie Angela reports from London.